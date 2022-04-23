Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 April

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the best bets at Aqueduct, Golden Gate Fields and Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

"...sets the bar very high on his dirt form..."

Timeform on Kid d'Oro

#6 Battle Cry - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:43)

Battle Cry is of major interest on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. Paco Lopez takes the ride and he has a good record for this trainer. The selection's old rival Our Fantasy enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can fill the runner-up slot. Celestial Cheetah can again take third behind the pair.

#8 Kid d'Oro - Aqueduct, R5 (20:26)

Kid d'Oro has an excellent chance at the weights and sets the bar very high on his dirt form. It's eye-catching that his excellent trainer is willing to persevere with him on the turf. Uncle George is from a stable well versed at readying one after a break and looks the likeliest to finish second.

#1 Breaking The Code - Golden Gate Fields, R2 (21:50)

Breaking The Code must have a good chance on these terms. She's narrowly been beaten on her first two starts for this barn, and may benefit from a lead in this. Simply Perfect should find the return to this trip a good move and is also likely to be thereabouts. Jumping Jill Flash is another who demands consideration.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Golden Gate Fields (US) 23rd Apr (R2 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 23 April, 9.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pulpit Singer
Mia Solina
Simply Perfect
Jumping Jill Flash
Gee Street
Breaking The Code
Mommy Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Timeform US SmartPlays