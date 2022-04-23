Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 April

#6 Battle Cry - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:43)

Battle Cry is of major interest on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. Paco Lopez takes the ride and he has a good record for this trainer. The selection's old rival Our Fantasy enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can fill the runner-up slot. Celestial Cheetah can again take third behind the pair.

#8 Kid d'Oro - Aqueduct, R5 (20:26)

Kid d'Oro has an excellent chance at the weights and sets the bar very high on his dirt form. It's eye-catching that his excellent trainer is willing to persevere with him on the turf. Uncle George is from a stable well versed at readying one after a break and looks the likeliest to finish second.

#1 Breaking The Code - Golden Gate Fields, R2 (21:50)

Breaking The Code must have a good chance on these terms. She's narrowly been beaten on her first two starts for this barn, and may benefit from a lead in this. Simply Perfect should find the return to this trip a good move and is also likely to be thereabouts. Jumping Jill Flash is another who demands consideration.