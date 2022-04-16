Tony Calvin Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 16 April

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Gulfstream Park

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

"...this drop back in to claiming company should suit her well..."

Timeform on Del Rey Dolly

#4 Warn - Gulfstream Park, R1 (18:05)

Warn has been claimed from Christophe Clement and could be the one to beat. He has finished runner-up here on his last two starts and the drop in class looks a good move. El Pecado has a jockey with an excellent record riding for this barn and is a contender as well. Henrythethird is another who requires a second look.

#3 Lookinlikeaqueen - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:43)

Lookinlikeaqueen makes plenty of appeal on various counts and can win this. The six-year-old daughter of Lookin At Lucky has a good record on the turf and can improve on her last effort when making the frame. Yolanda's Pride should give a good account from the front, whilst Charlotte The Brit won the last time she raced on turf and can be in the mix again.

#6 Del Rey Dolly - Gulfstream Park, R9 (22:25)

Del Rey Dolly must have a good chance on these terms and sets a good standard. Struggling to get on terms in a race with strong early fractions last time, this drop back in to claiming company should suit her well. Hannita's Empire appeals most of the rest and Pressly's Hope demands respect as well dropped back in grade.

