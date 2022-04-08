Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 8 April

#4 Biscotto d'Oro - Laurel Park, R2 (18:15)

Biscotto d'Oro has knocked on the door on a few occasions and perhaps this return to sprinting for his new barn can finally see him get off the mark. It isn't the deepest of races so the newcomer Giovanny's Honor is our second choice. Dolice Vita also commands respect.

#3 Milton The Monster - Laurel Park, R6 (20:30)

Milton The Monster looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection. The five-year-old was third in a stakes race at Aqueduct last time after a 12-and-three-quarter-length success in an allowance on a sloppy track at Parx. The runner-up in the former event has subsequently gone in since. Arthur's Hope is back at a more suitable trip today and is the one for the forecast.

#8 Luni Sima - Aqudeuct, R7 (21:27)

Luni Sima was an emphatic winner of a starter allowance at Gulfstream on his barn debut last time and is taken to follow up in a better grade. The selection has shown plenty of zip in his workouts since and looks to have some juice at current prices. Good Skate had daylight back to the second last time and can emerge next best. Hagler is another who demands a closer look.