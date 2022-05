#6 Its All Relevant - Belmont Park, R2 (18:32)

Its All Relevant will be hard to beat on these terms. This front-runner is in great form at the age of nine, is chasing the hat-trick and gets class relief. Glory Road won a similar contest in clear-cut style last time and appeals most of the rest. Magnificent Chrome is running consistently on the figures at present and is worth another look dropping back into a claimer.

#9 Divine Proportion - Pimlico, R5 (19:41)

Divine Proportion comes here in a very good vein of form and makes most appeal in this. After winning at Charles Town in February, he's found only one too good in all three starts since but has finished ahead of some of these. Dontforgettoblink is next on our list, whilst Bold Trek is another who requires a closer look despite the lay-off.

#3 Cyril's Boy - Hawthorne, R3 (21:40)

Cyril's Boy is weighted to go well and would seem to have the best chance. He wasn't disgraced when a well-beaten second on barn debut last time, but he possibly found the sloppy track a bit too much and his trainer has a great record round here. Coco Bravado is the one for the forecast.