Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 25 March

#1 Chica Rabiosa - Laurel R1 (16:40)

Chica Rabiosa was just touched off by a nose last time and has a decent chance of going one better on today's terms. Sax is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well come out best of the rest, while Skylar's Lady is another who requires a closer look.

#7 Breeze Burner - Laurel R3 (17:42)

Breeze Burner had been in good form before blowing out last time and is taken to get back on track this time around. My Sacred Place is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and can emerge best of the remainder, while Percher is also an interesting runner.

#1 Heartness - Laurel R8 (20:19)

Heartness has been in decent nick of late and is sure to take plenty of beating in an interesting allowance optional claimer. Shamateur is one to take very seriously on his first start for a new stable and appeals as best of the opposition.