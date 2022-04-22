Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 April

#6 County Court - Tampa Bay Downs, R1 (17:20)

County Court has an excellent chance at the weights. He wasn't seen to best effect in a race with steady early fractions last time and is entitled to do better on his second start for this barn. Mighty Ghost can match his previous effort and is taken for the forecast.

#1 Alizee - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:43)

Alizee is in decent nick at present and seems likely to take the beating. The selection has been quickly claimed back by his old barn after winning on his sole start for Martin Drexler earlier in the month. Make No Mistake will get plenty of help from the saddle here and is a contender as well, whilst American Tap isn't entirely out of it either.

#7 D'Craziness - Tampa Bay Downs, R7 (20:30)

D'Craziness is in decent nick at present and sets a good standard. He finished just a neck third in a better race last time and is taken to quickly resuming the winning thread. Unleveraged has had a good season and should be in the mix, whilst Marv's Magic gets class relief.