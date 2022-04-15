Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 15 April

#1 American Dollar - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:50)

American Dollar looks the clear pick at the weights and will be tough to beat. The son of Exaggerator has made a good start since joining the Rafael Romero barn, finishing a close second in a pair of maiden claimers here. Swift Dancer appeals most of the rest.

#5 Poseidons Myth - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (18:25)

Poseidons Myth has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to beat. He wasn't quite seen to best effect last time, making some progress from the rear before his effort flattened out in the stretch. El Fantasma is likely to be on the premises too, while Rio Hato also commands consideration.

#3 Half Hoping - Golden Gate Fields, R2 (21:49)

Half Hoping is one to take very seriously on her first start for a new barn and should give it a good go. The switch to Isidro Tamayo, who has his string in good heart, looks notable in what isn't the deepest of events. All arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the pick of the remainder.