#1 Stormi Cat Lady - Belmont Park, R2 (18:32)

Stormi Cat Lady looks the clear pick at the weights and is taken to land a second career success. She was a neck runner-up in a similar event last time and Gustavo Rodriguez has his string in good form at this meet. Simple Sugar reopposes after finishing fourth in that contest and looks the likeliest to finish second.

#4 Bustin Bay - Belmont Park, R8 (21:40)

Bustin Bay has a decent chance on these terms and is up to winning this. She's clearly caught the eye of plenty of people having been claimed on a regular basis of late. Shadolamo is out again quickly after running a close second last time and can chase the selection home.

#2 Moiraine - Charles Town, R1 (00:00)

Moiraine sets a good standard and can finally get off the mark in this maiden contest. She's made the frame on each start and was beaten just half a length into second last time, pulling some 12 lengths clear of the third. Timetogetup arrives here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot.