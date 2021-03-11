Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 11 March

#3 Skykat - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

A winner on her penultimate start, Skykat wasn't disgraced when runner-up in a better race than this last time. She is weighted to go well and looks the one to beat. Miami Rose is an interesting runner following a switch of stables and is also likely to go close. Heather Divine can't be ruled out of it either.

#1 Nickys Guitar - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

The consistent Nickys Guitar was a hard-fought winner here last time and is very much the one to beat once more. Zugersee hasn't been at her best recently but would be a threat if bouncing back to form, while Hanging Lake appeals as best of the rest.

#5 Simply Speaking - Sam Houston R1 (22:02)

Simply Speaking posted a respectable effort when fifth in a race run in a good time on his latest start and looks worth siding with in this low-level claimer. Tyler's Tek represents a trainer in tremendous order at present and is the second pick, while the in-form A P's Bluegrass is another to consider.