Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 11 March

Horses running on dirt
Timeform provide three selections from the US

Timeform pick out the best bets at Delta Downs and Sam Houston on Thursday.

"...very much the one to beat once more..."

Timeform on Nickys Guitar

#3 Skykat - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

A winner on her penultimate start, Skykat wasn't disgraced when runner-up in a better race than this last time. She is weighted to go well and looks the one to beat. Miami Rose is an interesting runner following a switch of stables and is also likely to go close. Heather Divine can't be ruled out of it either.

#1 Nickys Guitar - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

The consistent Nickys Guitar was a hard-fought winner here last time and is very much the one to beat once more. Zugersee hasn't been at her best recently but would be a threat if bouncing back to form, while Hanging Lake appeals as best of the rest.

#5 Simply Speaking - Sam Houston R1 (22:02)

Simply Speaking posted a respectable effort when fifth in a race run in a good time on his latest start and looks worth siding with in this low-level claimer. Tyler's Tek represents a trainer in tremendous order at present and is the second pick, while the in-form A P's Bluegrass is another to consider.

DeltaD (US) 11th Mar (R5 7f Claim)

Thursday 11 March, 8.43pm

DeltaD (US) 11th Mar (R7 7f Claim)

Thursday 11 March, 9.39pm

SamH (US) 11th Mar (R1 7f Claim)

Thursday 11 March, 10.02pm

