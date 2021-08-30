To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 30 August

US horse racing
Timeform highlight the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Finger Lakes on Monday.

#3 Professor Dave - R4 Finger Lakes (19:37)

Professor Dave needs to bounce back from a poor effort last time, when he failed to beat a rival over course and distance in sloppy conditions. He won in good style on a faster surface in June, however, and is worth another chance to reproduce that sort of form.

#1 Jemography - R6 Finger Lakes (20:35)

Jemography wasn't at his best when well beaten at Saratoga last month but his previous second at Belmont looks like a strong piece of form in the context of this race. He has run to that sort of level on a few occasions and will be tough to beat if replicating that form.

#5 Iova - R7 Finger Lakes (21:04)

Iova has been in good form since returning from a break and has finished second or third on her last four outings. She ran right up to her best when only narrowly denied over a mile here last month, and that form looks the best on offer.

Finger Lakes (US) 30th Aug (R7 6f Allw)

Monday 30 August, 9.04pm

Victorias Dance
Violentiam
Mission Cat
Shesasuperfreak
Iova
Beckys Mission
Willow Grove
Fast Fran
Pazzion
