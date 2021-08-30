Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 30 August

#3 Professor Dave - R4 Finger Lakes (19:37)

Professor Dave needs to bounce back from a poor effort last time, when he failed to beat a rival over course and distance in sloppy conditions. He won in good style on a faster surface in June, however, and is worth another chance to reproduce that sort of form.

#1 Jemography - R6 Finger Lakes (20:35)

Jemography wasn't at his best when well beaten at Saratoga last month but his previous second at Belmont looks like a strong piece of form in the context of this race. He has run to that sort of level on a few occasions and will be tough to beat if replicating that form.

#5 Iova - R7 Finger Lakes (21:04)

Iova has been in good form since returning from a break and has finished second or third on her last four outings. She ran right up to her best when only narrowly denied over a mile here last month, and that form looks the best on offer.