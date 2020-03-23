To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 23 March

Timeform pick out three bets in the US
Timeform identify three bets at Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...she will prove difficult to beat if recapturing that form..."

Timeform on Tickle Bunny

#7 Strong Side - R3 Will Rogers Downs (19:15)

Strong Side arrives here on the back of a two-and-a-half-length success at Delta Downs and will go close if running to a similar level here. He gets the nod over Call Me, who is an inconsistent type and failed to beat a rival home last time but has the ability to make an impact.

#6 Tickle Bunny - R4 Will Rogers Downs (19:45)

Tickle Bunny was below her best on her final two outings for Steve Asmussen but she sets a clear standard based on the form of her success at Remington Park in November. She will prove difficult to beat if recapturing that form. The consistent Moro Compass, a winner at Remington Park last time, offers the main threat.

#4 Memory Bank - R5 Will Rogers Downs (20:15)

Memory Bank's victory at Arlington last July is the best form on offer and he wasn't disgraced when fifth at Turfway Park on his most recent outing. He gets the verdict over Stephen's Answer, who was unable to complete the five-timer at Delta Downs but posted an improved effort in defeat and is clearly in good heart.

WillRD (US) 23rd Mar (R3 6f Allw)

Monday 23 March, 7.15pm

WillRD (US) 23rd Mar (R4 1m Claim)

Monday 23 March, 7.45pm

WillRD (US) 23rd Mar (R5 1m1f Hcap)

Monday 23 March, 8.15pm

Timeform,

