Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 13 November

#10 Stock Trade - Hawthorne R3 (22:06)

Recent C&D winner Stock Trade comes here in a very good vein of form and looks the one to beat in this starter optional claimer. River Evangelist can emerge second best, while Derby Champagne isn't out of it either.

#8 She's Honorable - Hawthorne R4 (22:34)

Despite attracting a big field, this maiden claimer won't take a lot of winning, and She's Honorable looks likely to take plenty of beating. Drive Line is out again quickly after running her best race yet last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#7 Market Analysis - Hawthorne R5 (23:02)

The lightly-raced Market Analysis has kept some good company in his short career and is of major interest on his stable debut in the less competitive surroundings of Hawthorne. Judy's Way should find the return to this trip a good move and can chase the selection home.