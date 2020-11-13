To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 13 November

US racing
Timeform bring you the best three bets from North America

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Hawthorne on Friday...

"...is of major interest on his stable debut.."

Timeform on Market Analysis

#10 Stock Trade - Hawthorne R3 (22:06)

Recent C&D winner Stock Trade comes here in a very good vein of form and looks the one to beat in this starter optional claimer. River Evangelist can emerge second best, while Derby Champagne isn't out of it either.

#8 She's Honorable - Hawthorne R4 (22:34)

Despite attracting a big field, this maiden claimer won't take a lot of winning, and She's Honorable looks likely to take plenty of beating. Drive Line is out again quickly after running her best race yet last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#7 Market Analysis - Hawthorne R5 (23:02)

The lightly-raced Market Analysis has kept some good company in his short career and is of major interest on his stable debut in the less competitive surroundings of Hawthorne. Judy's Way should find the return to this trip a good move and can chase the selection home.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#10 Stock Trade – Hawthorne R3 (22:06)
#8 She’s Honorable – Hawthorne R4 (22:34)
#7 Market Analysis – Hawthorne R5 (23:02)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Hawth (US) 13th Nov (R3 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 10.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Domikate
A P Is Loose
Honest To Goodness
Derby Champagne
Antarctic
Contraction
Skycraft
River Evangelist
Tuff Attack
Stock Trade
Big Money Machine
Half Of Manhattan
Giacallure
Croce Doro
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hawth (US) 13th Nov (R4 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 10.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Laura Attack
Drive Line
Affirmance
Dancing Diamond
Apple Valley
Nurse Katie
Aprils Gem
Shes Honorable
American Countess
Heros Jewel
Tally Up
Locash
Graded Attitude
Cookin Roses
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hawth (US) 13th Nov (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 11.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Canihaveitlikethat
Terracotta Soldier
Judys Way
Iwillpersevere
High Spirits
Upham
Market Analysis
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Timeform US SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles