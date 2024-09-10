Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: 5/2 Barefoot Warrior looks a bright prospect say Timeform

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Leicester and Newcastle on Tuesday...

  • Yazaman can complete five-timer

  • Kalamunda can defy a penalty

  • Barefoot Warrior can progress again

Thriving Yazaman the one to beat again

Yazaman has shown much improved form since being fitted with blinkers, winning his first race since his debut four years earlier when scoring at Nottingham in May, and he went on to complete a four-timer at Thirsk when last seen in July.

He again won with a fair bit in hand that day, leaving the impression that his winning run hasn't ended yet, travelling like the best horse at the weights and staying on well once hitting the front in the closing stages.

Yazaman has been freshened up since, and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent him bringing up a five-timer.

Recommended Bet

Back Yazaman in the 16:44 Leicester

SBK9/4

Barefoot Warrior well placed to win again

Barefoot Warrior is from a family that connections know well and he shaped with plenty of promise on his debut over seven furlongs at Thirsk, displaying clear signs of inexperience but was doing all of his best work at the finish after suffering a troubled passage.

He built on that promise as expected when opening his account upped to a mile at the same course last month, much stronger in the betting, and taking time to hit top gear, but he was readily on top at the finish.

The third has won since to give the form a boost and, given he's from a family that generally improve with age and experience, he is one to keep on the right side now turned out under a penalty, while he's also landed a high draw, which can be favoured on the straight course at Newcastle.

Recommended Bet

Back Barefoot Warrior in the 19:00 Newcastle

SBK5/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

Andrew Asquith

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

