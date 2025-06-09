Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan is hoping for a Hills double

Mark is tipping two Charles Hills runners on Tuesday

Equalised can go well under Oisin Murphy

Second selection should appreciate getting back on the all-weather

It's pretty low-key stuff on Tuesday, but there are a couple of interesting races late on at both Salisbury and Wolverhampton, and we'll kick off at the Wiltshire venue.

It could be a good day for trainer Charles Hills and his Equalised makes plenty of appeal in the closing 6f handicap.

This one started off life with three relatively quiet runs in maiden and novice company last season, and he didn't really cut much ice when he was tried in a nursery on his final 2024 start, either.

However, he showed much more next time, finishing third in a 6f Kempton handicap having had a break of seven months.

His last two runs haven't been great on the face of it, but both were over 7f and Equalised was probably stretched by the trip on those occasions. He's very much bred to be a sprinter and the drop back in distance here will play much more to his strengths.

The selection is also 7lb lower in the weights than when running that encouraging third on his seasonal return and the booking of Oisin Murphy for the ride looks a positive.

I'm expecting a big run back at a sprint trip and the likely quick conditions should be very much up Equalised's alley, too.

Recommended Bet Back Equalised in the 17:05 Salisbury SBK 10/3

I'm hoping the Hills stable can complete a quick across-the-card double in the final race at Wolverhampton courtesy of the well-bred Classic Cause in this extended 1m handicap.

This is another one who's hard to make a case for if you take his last run in isolation, but that did come on turf at Nottingham and the selection is bred to excel on artificial surfaces, while he also ended up overdoing things in front from a wide draw that day.

His previous run this season came over 7f on the all-weather at Southwell, where he finished a very encouraging third behind a pair who did the form no harm next time, in particular the runner-up, who went one better.

That form looks solid for the level, and while Classic Cause does have to prove his stamina for this far after fading over a similar trip last time, that isn't really the race to judge him on as regards stamina given how he overdid things early on.

There is speed on the dam's side of his pedigree, but also enough stamina influences in there to think he can get the trip, and it's worth bearing in mind he cost a few quid at the sales for one who's running in handicaps off a mark in the late-50s.