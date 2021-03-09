Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 March

#1 Pray Ide Sing - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Pray Ide Sing is still unexposed with just four starts under his belt and should go well in what isn't a particularly deep claimer. Alan's Argument represents a leading barn and should be the biggest threat, while Brutalize has less on his plate here than in his last race and can grab third place.

#7 Stephen's Answer - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Stephen's Answer has faced stiff tasks on his last two starts but an excellent chance at the weights now he is eased back in grade. Allthewaywithtaye was a clear winner against weaker opposition here last time and can fill the runner-up spot in this better race. Kraftey Boy is another that should go well.

#1A Reddy To Bet - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Reddy To Bet shaped as if amiss last time but has been given a fair amount of time off since then and is taken to bounce back to form. D Two comes here on the back of a hard-fought win is likely also to go close, while Outamine is another that comes into the reckoning.

