Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Tuesday...

"...should go well in what isn’t a particularly deep claimer..."

Timeform on Pray Ide Sing

#1 Pray Ide Sing - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Pray Ide Sing is still unexposed with just four starts under his belt and should go well in what isn't a particularly deep claimer. Alan's Argument represents a leading barn and should be the biggest threat, while Brutalize has less on his plate here than in his last race and can grab third place.

#7 Stephen's Answer - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Stephen's Answer has faced stiff tasks on his last two starts but an excellent chance at the weights now he is eased back in grade. Allthewaywithtaye was a clear winner against weaker opposition here last time and can fill the runner-up spot in this better race. Kraftey Boy is another that should go well.

#1A Reddy To Bet - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Reddy To Bet shaped as if amiss last time but has been given a fair amount of time off since then and is taken to bounce back to form. D Two comes here on the back of a hard-fought win is likely also to go close, while Outamine is another that comes into the reckoning.

Recommended bets

#1 Pray Ide Sing – Delta Downs R4 (20:16)
#7 Stephen’s Answer – Delta Downs R7 (21:39)
#1A Reddy To Bet – Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

DeltaD (US) 9th Mar (R4 5f Claim)

Tuesday 9 March, 8.16pm

Pray Ide Sing
Golden Palace
Big Boss Man
Alans Argument
Round Quarter
Brutalize
DeltaD (US) 9th Mar (R7 1m Claim)

Tuesday 9 March, 9.39pm

Smooth Colliery
Mistake Present
Why God
Allthewaywithtaye
Temprano
Krafty Boy
Flashing Angelbaby
Great
Stephens Answer
Zipzaptime
DeltaD (US) 9th Mar (R8 7f Claim)

Tuesday 9 March, 10.07pm

Outamine
Reddy To Bet
D Two
Whiskeys Gone
Mine Inspector
Summer Appeal
Spendaholic
Theboyzhour
Ice Crush
Cajun Cash
