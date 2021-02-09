To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...will be hard to beat on today’s terms if none the worse for a 90-day layoff..."

Timeform on Triple Jump

#1 Fine One Won - Parx R1 (17:25)

Fine One Won was an impressive winner in the mud here last time and can strike again on her first outing for the Michael Pino barn. Rain is in the forecast at Phildaelphia today which would enhance her prospects even more were it to arrive. Tiz A Sharpie should give a good account too, while Passport Required also commands respect.

#8 Triple Jump - Parx R3 (18:19)

Triple Jump has been placed on her last four starts and will be hard to beat on today's terms if none the worse for a 90-day layoff. Paolla's Heart is a relatively new acquisition for a high-percentage trainer and could well emerge as the biggest threat. Frisky Feeling is another that should go well at an each-way price.

#2 Shalako - Parx R7 (20:07)

Shalako was claimed by the Jamie Ness barn after her recent third-place finish here and looks sure to go well for a trainer who has a stellar record with this type. Miami Tiger was a winner of a similar contest here last month and should also go close, while American Roma can't entirely be ruled out either.

Parx (US) 9th Feb (R1 1m Claim)

Tuesday 9 February, 5.25pm

Fine One Won
Congaree Rose
Passport Required
River Sonata
Savannahs Dream
Tiz A Sharpie
Supergirl Power
Angel Raphael
Spectacular Now
Parx (US) 9th Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 9 February, 6.19pm

Snow Blossom
Its A Shaw Thing
Iza One
Iwasbornawinner
Frisky Feeling
Valiant Spirit
Ice Cream Party
Triple Jump
Kit Kat Katie
Paollas Heart
Parx (US) 9th Feb (R7 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 9 February, 8.07pm

Eden Ridge
Shalako
Starinthemaking
American Roma
Kid Mac Cool
Borsa Vento
Promise Illgetyou
Miami Tiger
Sight Line
Printer
