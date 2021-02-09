Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 February

#1 Fine One Won - Parx R1 (17:25)

Fine One Won was an impressive winner in the mud here last time and can strike again on her first outing for the Michael Pino barn. Rain is in the forecast at Phildaelphia today which would enhance her prospects even more were it to arrive. Tiz A Sharpie should give a good account too, while Passport Required also commands respect.

#8 Triple Jump - Parx R3 (18:19)

Triple Jump has been placed on her last four starts and will be hard to beat on today's terms if none the worse for a 90-day layoff. Paolla's Heart is a relatively new acquisition for a high-percentage trainer and could well emerge as the biggest threat. Frisky Feeling is another that should go well at an each-way price.

#2 Shalako - Parx R7 (20:07)

Shalako was claimed by the Jamie Ness barn after her recent third-place finish here and looks sure to go well for a trainer who has a stellar record with this type. Miami Tiger was a winner of a similar contest here last month and should also go close, while American Roma can't entirely be ruled out either.

