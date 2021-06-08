Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 June

#4 Bayleaf - Parx R3 (18:49)

Bayleaf completed a hat-trick of wins here last time, convincingly taking a similar contest to this by three and a half lengths. She looks sure to go well once more. Cotton Candy Cutie is of interest on stable debut and is next on the list, while Fillupcohensapiker also demands a second look.

#4 Shandian - Parx R5 (19:43)

Shandian bounced back to form with a good third place finish last time and makes plenty of appeal in a race that isn't quite so deep as that one. El Dulzura can emerge best of the rest, while Weekend In Court deserves some consideration too.

#5 Mani Pedi - Parx R6 (20:10)

Mani Pedi was below form on turf last time but will be hard to beat switching back to her favoured dirt surface. Taylor's Belle is in decent nick at present and can emerge as the biggest threat, while the likes of Quiet Please and Our Flirtation also merit respect.

