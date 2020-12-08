To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Remington on Tuesday...

"...is now back at a much more acceptable level..."

Timeform on Appolina

#6 Appolina - Remington R1 (18:00)

Appolina has faced some stiff tasks since winning over C&D in October but is now back at a much more acceptable level. Fleeta Belle makes appeal on her stable debut and ought to go close as well. Madison's Quarters makes up the three.

#7 Pomeroy Haze - Remington R3 (18:56)

Pomeroy Haze broke his maiden in impressive fashion here last month, and while more his needed here, the impression he created was a good one. Ronald Dale is turned out quickly after showing his best form yet last time and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Froggy also makes the shortlist.

#6 Call Krystal - Remington R8 (21:16)

Call Krystal produced a promising first effort when beaten just half a length here in October. Granted natural progression, she'll prove tough to peg back this time. Prospera debuts for a trainer who can ready one first time out and ought to put up a bold showing too.

Recommended bets

#6 Appolina – Remington R1 (18:00)
#7 Pomeroy Haze – Remington R3 (18:56)
#6 Call Krystal – Remington R8 (21:16)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

