Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 December

Tuesday 8 December, 6.00pm
|Railroad Rosie
|Fleeta Belle
|Sassy Box
|Whew
|Americas Darling
|Appolina
|Madisons Quarters
Timeform provide the three best bets at Remington on Tuesday...
#6 Appolina - Remington R1 (18:00)
Appolina has faced some stiff tasks since winning over C&D in October but is now back at a much more acceptable level. Fleeta Belle makes appeal on her stable debut and ought to go close as well. Madison's Quarters makes up the three.
#7 Pomeroy Haze - Remington R3 (18:56)
Pomeroy Haze broke his maiden in impressive fashion here last month, and while more his needed here, the impression he created was a good one. Ronald Dale is turned out quickly after showing his best form yet last time and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Froggy also makes the shortlist.
#6 Call Krystal - Remington R8 (21:16)
Call Krystal produced a promising first effort when beaten just half a length here in October. Granted natural progression, she'll prove tough to peg back this time. Prospera debuts for a trainer who can ready one first time out and ought to put up a bold showing too.
