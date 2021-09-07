Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 September

#9 Mon Cherie - Parx R6 (20:10)

Mon Cherie arrives at the top of her game having won her last two starts, both over course and distance, and she again looks the one to beat in pursuit of a hat-trick. The reopposing Originaly From Dot was third on that occasion but the selection had a bit in hand and can confirm the form. Anginetti should give a good account too.

#11 American Ninja - Parx R8 (21:04)

American Ninja was only narrowly denied at Delaware in July and didn't get the best of runs when last seen 31 days ago, squeezed up early leaving the stalls and not best positioned as a result. On his best form, he has an excellent chance at the weights, and is well worth backing with that in mind. Ghost Hunter arrives in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the rest.

#8 True Boldness - Parx R9 (21:31)

True Boldness won in good style over this course and distance on his penultimate start and was claims for $10,000 afterwards. It is probably best to ignore his lastest run which came over a much shorter trip and he is expected to get back on the up now. Jamminwithbrandon is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well emerge as best of the remainder.

