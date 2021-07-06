Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 6 July

#4 Tapit's Girl - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)

A fair fourth in a better race than this last time, Tapit's Girl is still lightly raced and looks the one to side with in this starter allowance event. Centre Court Champ represents a successful stable and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Walk Me Home is also considered.

#2 Strictly The Best - Parx R5 (19:47 BST)

Strictly The Best has been well below form on his last few starts but should put up a much better showing as he drops markedly in grade. Spirit Wolf has been in fair form and also makes plenty of appeal as he starts out for a new trainer. This pair may have it between themselves.

#8 Phat Man - Parx R9 (21:39 BST)

Phat Man has some solid Graded stakes form to his name and should take plenty of beating as he drops back into the allowance ranks. His last foray into this sort of company resulted in a win at Gulfstream in March. Wentz has compiled a fine record at this track and posted a very fast workout just the other day, while Arch Cat also demands respect.

