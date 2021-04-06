To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 6 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...should put up a bold show in what looks an easier assignment..."

Timeform on New York Rock Star

#5 Ebo Special - Parx R2 (18:22)

Ebo Special bounced back to form with a good runner-up finish over C&D last time and seems sure to be on the premises if reproducing that. Our Sweet Girl is from a barn that does well with its limited numbers of runners here and is up there on the shortlist too. Empress Irene also merits respect.

#6 New York Rock Star - Parx R6 (20:10)

New York Rock Star has faced some stiff tasks since winning here in November and should put up a bold show in what looks an easier assignment. Lula's Roadrunner has a decent chance on these terms and is the next pick, Shoobiedoobydoo commands consideration as well.

#2 Passport Required - Parx R8 (21:04)

Passport Required was in good form when last seen three months ago, making all for a C&D success. She has leading claims once more if ready to go following a break. Enough Love is in decent nick at present and is the second choice, while Go Metro Girl can follow the first two home.

Recommended bets

#5 Ebo Special – Parx R2 (18:22) 2.56/4
#6 New York Rock Star – Parx R6 (20:10) 3.02/1
#2 Passport Required – Parx R8 (21:04) 3.7511/4

Philadelphia (US) 6th Apr (R2 6f Claim)

Philadelphia (US) 6th Apr (R6 7f Claim)

Philadelphia (US) 6th Apr (R8 1m Claim)

