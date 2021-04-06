Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 6 April

Philadelphia (US) 6th Apr (R2 6f Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 6 April, 6.22pm
|Stoneharbor Blonde
|B Bs Rocket
|Empress Irene
|Sweet Samurai
|Ebo Special
|Our Sweet Girl
|Feyre
Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"...should put up a bold show in what looks an easier assignment..."
Timeform on New York Rock Star
#5 Ebo Special - Parx R2 (18:22)
Ebo Special bounced back to form with a good runner-up finish over C&D last time and seems sure to be on the premises if reproducing that. Our Sweet Girl is from a barn that does well with its limited numbers of runners here and is up there on the shortlist too. Empress Irene also merits respect.
#6 New York Rock Star - Parx R6 (20:10)
New York Rock Star has faced some stiff tasks since winning here in November and should put up a bold show in what looks an easier assignment. Lula's Roadrunner has a decent chance on these terms and is the next pick, Shoobiedoobydoo commands consideration as well.
#2 Passport Required - Parx R8 (21:04)
Passport Required was in good form when last seen three months ago, making all for a C&D success. She has leading claims once more if ready to go following a break. Enough Love is in decent nick at present and is the second choice, while Go Metro Girl can follow the first two home.
