Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 6 April

#5 Ebo Special - Parx R2 (18:22)

Ebo Special bounced back to form with a good runner-up finish over C&D last time and seems sure to be on the premises if reproducing that. Our Sweet Girl is from a barn that does well with its limited numbers of runners here and is up there on the shortlist too. Empress Irene also merits respect.

#6 New York Rock Star - Parx R6 (20:10)

New York Rock Star has faced some stiff tasks since winning here in November and should put up a bold show in what looks an easier assignment. Lula's Roadrunner has a decent chance on these terms and is the next pick, Shoobiedoobydoo commands consideration as well.

#2 Passport Required - Parx R8 (21:04)

Passport Required was in good form when last seen three months ago, making all for a C&D success. She has leading claims once more if ready to go following a break. Enough Love is in decent nick at present and is the second choice, while Go Metro Girl can follow the first two home.

