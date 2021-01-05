Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 5 January

#3 Fray - Parx R3 (18:19 GMT)

Fray looks to have been found a good spot dropping to the lowest level he's contested and is the selection in this $10k maiden claimer. Field Officer is weighted to go well and is likely to be thereabouts too. Markofthemaker is another who demands consideration.

#5 Chevy to the Levy - Parx R4 (18:46 GMT)

Chevy to the Levy isn't the most consistent but hasn't been in bad form of late and makes plenty of appeal in a weak race. Her Divineness represents a trainer/jockey combo that have had some success and may do best of the remainder, while To The Flag also demands respect.

#6 Credit Cycle - Parx R6 (19:40 GMT)

Credit Cycle has been claimed by a barn that has a strong record with new acquisitions and is a big player in a race where he should get plenty of pace to aim at. Watch Your Words is in decent nick at present and can come out second best. Borsa Vento is another that comes into the reckoning.

