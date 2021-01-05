To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 5 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...has been claimed by a barn that has a strong record with new acquisitions..."

Timeform on Credit Cycle

#3 Fray - Parx R3 (18:19 GMT)

Fray looks to have been found a good spot dropping to the lowest level he's contested and is the selection in this $10k maiden claimer. Field Officer is weighted to go well and is likely to be thereabouts too. Markofthemaker is another who demands consideration.

#5 Chevy to the Levy - Parx R4 (18:46 GMT)

Chevy to the Levy isn't the most consistent but hasn't been in bad form of late and makes plenty of appeal in a weak race. Her Divineness represents a trainer/jockey combo that have had some success and may do best of the remainder, while To The Flag also demands respect.

#6 Credit Cycle - Parx R6 (19:40 GMT)

Credit Cycle has been claimed by a barn that has a strong record with new acquisitions and is a big player in a race where he should get plenty of pace to aim at. Watch Your Words is in decent nick at present and can come out second best. Borsa Vento is another that comes into the reckoning.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Fray – Parx R3 (18:19 GMT)
#5 Chevy to the Levy – Parx R4 (18:46 GMT)
#6 Credit Cycle – Parx R6 (19:40 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles