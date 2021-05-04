To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...has been competing in much stronger races than this..."

Timeform on Unbridled John

#1 Fix Me A Sandwich - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)

Fix Me A Sandwich was below form in a very strong race last time and should prove hard to beat back down to a more realistic level. Appealing Future arrives in good form and looks the biggest danger starting out for a new barn, while Call Me Daddy is another to factor in.

#7 Strictly The Best - Parx R5 (19:43 BST)

Strictly The Best is in fine form currently and turns out again quickly after running his best race yet last time. He'll need a bit of pace to run at but should be rolling late on. Stonegate was runner-up last time and is the next pick, while Baby Bull deserves respect as well.

#1 Unbridled John - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Unbridled John has been competing in much stronger races than this on the New York circuit and has a decent chance now he ships into the calmer waters of Parx. Afleet Melody should find the return to this distance a good move and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Richie Goes Global also commands scrutiny.

Philadelphia (US) 4th May (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 4 May, 6.49pm

Philadelphia (US) 4th May (R5 1m Claim)

Tuesday 4 May, 7.43pm

Philadelphia (US) 4th May (R6 1m Claim)

Tuesday 4 May, 8.10pm

