Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 May

#1 Fix Me A Sandwich - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)

Fix Me A Sandwich was below form in a very strong race last time and should prove hard to beat back down to a more realistic level. Appealing Future arrives in good form and looks the biggest danger starting out for a new barn, while Call Me Daddy is another to factor in.

#7 Strictly The Best - Parx R5 (19:43 BST)

Strictly The Best is in fine form currently and turns out again quickly after running his best race yet last time. He'll need a bit of pace to run at but should be rolling late on. Stonegate was runner-up last time and is the next pick, while Baby Bull deserves respect as well.

#1 Unbridled John - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Unbridled John has been competing in much stronger races than this on the New York circuit and has a decent chance now he ships into the calmer waters of Parx. Afleet Melody should find the return to this distance a good move and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Richie Goes Global also commands scrutiny.

