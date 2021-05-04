Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 May

Philadelphia (US) 4th May (R3 6f Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 May, 6.49pm
Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"...has been competing in much stronger races than this..."
Timeform on Unbridled John
#1 Fix Me A Sandwich - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)
Fix Me A Sandwich was below form in a very strong race last time and should prove hard to beat back down to a more realistic level. Appealing Future arrives in good form and looks the biggest danger starting out for a new barn, while Call Me Daddy is another to factor in.
#7 Strictly The Best - Parx R5 (19:43 BST)
Strictly The Best is in fine form currently and turns out again quickly after running his best race yet last time. He'll need a bit of pace to run at but should be rolling late on. Stonegate was runner-up last time and is the next pick, while Baby Bull deserves respect as well.
#1 Unbridled John - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)
Unbridled John has been competing in much stronger races than this on the New York circuit and has a decent chance now he ships into the calmer waters of Parx. Afleet Melody should find the return to this distance a good move and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Richie Goes Global also commands scrutiny.
