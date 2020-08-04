To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Mountaineer on Tuesday...

"His best efforts from last year put him squarely in the mix in this claimer..."

Timeform on Rejuvenate

#2 Fancy Fox - Mountaineer R3 (00:44 BST)

Fancy Fox hasn't run on turf for a little while but getting back on the inner track for a new barn may be the key to her recapturing her best form. A repeat of her good fourth against stronger opposition at Gulfstream in January would be enough to get her head back in front in this company. Sweet Tweet has won her last two races and is fancied to emerge as the chief threat.

#2 Policy Mistake - Mountaineer R4 (01:06 BST)

Policy Mistake was a bit below form in the slop last time but should be back to her best if faced with a faster surface this evening. She can come out on top ahead of Sophia Regina, who drops in grade after a couple of poor efforts. Becauseshecandoit completes the shortlist.

#1 Rejuvenate - Mountaineer R8 (02:34 BST)

Rejuvenate hasn't been at his best so far this year but has shown signs of a revival recently and could just be about to strike form. His best efforts from last year put him squarely in the mix in this claimer. First Talent has an excellent strike rate at this track and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Good Morning Jack deserves respect as well.

MountP (US) 4th Aug (R3 5f Claim)

Wednesday 5 August, 12.44am

MountP (US) 4th Aug (R4 5f Claim)

Wednesday 5 August, 1.06am

MountP (US) 4th Aug (R8 6f Claim)

Wednesday 5 August, 2.34am

Timeform,

