Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 November

#4 Salsa's Return - Parx R4 (18:46)

Salsa's Return was below form on his recent comeback run (and first start for this barn) but should strip fitter for that and looks the clear pick at the weights. Stormy Justin is taken for the forecast, while Miami Tiger can claim third.

#9 Youngest Of Five - Parx R8 (20:34)

Youngest Of Five found his good run of form coming to an end last time but is facing an easier assignment here and sets a good standard. Flat Out Flashy has been below form on his last two starts but will be a threat if returning to his best, while He Iz Gone is another to take seriously.

#8 Arkaan - Parx R9 (21:01)

Arkaan was a little out of his depth in Grade 3 company last time but now drops back down in class has a decent chance on today's terms. Johnny Ritt reappears quickly after running a career best and is likely to be thereabouts as well. New Commission is another who demands a closer look.