Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the best bets from Parx on Tuesday...

"...drops back down in class has a decent chance on today's terms."

Timeform on Arkaan

#4 Salsa's Return - Parx R4 (18:46)

Salsa's Return was below form on his recent comeback run (and first start for this barn) but should strip fitter for that and looks the clear pick at the weights. Stormy Justin is taken for the forecast, while Miami Tiger can claim third.

#9 Youngest Of Five - Parx R8 (20:34)

Youngest Of Five found his good run of form coming to an end last time but is facing an easier assignment here and sets a good standard. Flat Out Flashy has been below form on his last two starts but will be a threat if returning to his best, while He Iz Gone is another to take seriously.

#8 Arkaan - Parx R9 (21:01)

Arkaan was a little out of his depth in Grade 3 company last time but now drops back down in class has a decent chance on today's terms. Johnny Ritt reappears quickly after running a career best and is likely to be thereabouts as well. New Commission is another who demands a closer look.

Parx (US) 3rd Nov (R4 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 6.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Year Of The Kitten
Howboutdempats
Stormy Justin
Salsas Return
Storm Tales
Miami Tiger
High Flying Guy
Brilliant Richie
Diamond Square
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 3rd Nov (R8 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 8.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Flat Out Flashy
Speed Syndrome
Mass Appeal
Delinquent
Eclipsed Moon
Rage Away
Kings Gold
Mr Classical
He Iz Gone
Awe Mun
Youngest Of Five
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 3rd Nov (R9 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 9.01pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ruby Bleu
Honorable Service
Love Is Your Name
War Treaty
Johnny Ritt
Thiscatcanjump
Cozy Lover
The Right Path
Arkaan
Steadytillready
Powerful Venezuela
New Commission
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
