Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 August

US horse racing
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US

Timeform focus on the action at Parx on Tuesday.

#6 Hard Game - Parx R2 (18:23)

Hard Game hasn't been in much form of late but is now getting a substantial drop in class and is worth one more chance to get back on track. West Fork is in decent nick at present and is likely to be on the premises too, while Monday's With Mike commands a second look as well.

#1 Oak Creek Canyon - Parx R3 (18:51)

Oak Creek Canyon was a creditable fifth at this track last time and is taken to record a second career success in what looks a weaker contest. Shakem must have a good chance on today's terms and can come out best of the remainder, while African Song is also respected.

#6 Dirty Bird - Parx R7 (20:43)

Dirty Bird was a fair third over 1m here last time and should be suited by today's drop back to 6f. He has fewer question marks than most and looks worth a wager. Baby Ice is a contender as well, while Special Risk makes up the shortlist.

Philadelphia (US) 3rd Aug (R7 6f Claim)

Tuesday 3 August, 8.43pm

