To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Parx and Penn National on Tuesday...

"...reappears quickly after running a career best..."

Timeform on Dancingwithpaynter

#2 Juliet's Music - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)

Juliet's Music was below form last tie but is the type to bounce back quickly and makes plenty of appeal in this low-level claimer. Posseineffecttoo looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Spectacular Now also enters the equation.

#8 Souper Boom - Penn National R3 (23:54 BST)

Souper Boom has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have been found a good opportunity in this maiden claimer. Inventionist is dropping in grade and could be the main threat if taking to turf, while Woodchuck makes up the shortlist.

#2 Dancingwithpaynter - Penn National R4 (00:22 BST)

Dancingwithpaynter reappears quickly after running a career best and looks to have good prospects of following up if allowed to take her chance. Life On The Edge has decent claims on these terms and is likely to go close too, while Itsgottabemyway merits respect as well.

Penn National (US) 22nd Jun (R4 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 23 June, 12.22am

Market rules

Back Lay
Wood Bee
Dancingwithpaynter
Itsgottabemyway
Princess Brie
Secret Or Not
Hoss Kitten
Dont Charge It
Life On The Edge
You Cant Catch Her
Hayezhee
Jumpstartmyheart
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips