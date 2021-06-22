Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 June

#2 Juliet's Music - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)

Juliet's Music was below form last tie but is the type to bounce back quickly and makes plenty of appeal in this low-level claimer. Posseineffecttoo looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Spectacular Now also enters the equation.

#8 Souper Boom - Penn National R3 (23:54 BST)

Souper Boom has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have been found a good opportunity in this maiden claimer. Inventionist is dropping in grade and could be the main threat if taking to turf, while Woodchuck makes up the shortlist.

#2 Dancingwithpaynter - Penn National R4 (00:22 BST)

Dancingwithpaynter reappears quickly after running a career best and looks to have good prospects of following up if allowed to take her chance. Life On The Edge has decent claims on these terms and is likely to go close too, while Itsgottabemyway merits respect as well.

