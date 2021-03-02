Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 March

#2 Ebo Special - Parx R1 (17:55)

Ebo Special was a bit below form when third here last time but has now been claimed by the Jamie Ness barn, an outfit that does particularly well with new acquisitions. The selection only has one career win to her name so far but that tally could well double today. Reiterate was second last time and can fill the same position again.

#4 Fine One Won - Parx R4 (19:16)

Fine One Won was an impressive winner over today's C&D last time, after which she was claimed by the Michael Pino barn. She has to be considered on her first start for her new trainer and should make a bold show. Tiz A Sharpie seems sure to go well too, Passport Required is another who demands consideration.

#2 E J's Revenge - Parx R6 (20:10)

E J's Revenge hasn't been with her current stable for too long and it surely won't be too long before they find the key to him. Here Wego enters calculations on strike rate here alone and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Mass Appeal deserves some consideration too.

