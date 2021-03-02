To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"She has to be considered on her first start for her new trainer..."

Timeform on Fine One Won

#2 Ebo Special - Parx R1 (17:55)

Ebo Special was a bit below form when third here last time but has now been claimed by the Jamie Ness barn, an outfit that does particularly well with new acquisitions. The selection only has one career win to her name so far but that tally could well double today. Reiterate was second last time and can fill the same position again.

#4 Fine One Won - Parx R4 (19:16)

Fine One Won was an impressive winner over today's C&D last time, after which she was claimed by the Michael Pino barn. She has to be considered on her first start for her new trainer and should make a bold show. Tiz A Sharpie seems sure to go well too, Passport Required is another who demands consideration.

#2 E J's Revenge - Parx R6 (20:10)

E J's Revenge hasn't been with her current stable for too long and it surely won't be too long before they find the key to him. Here Wego enters calculations on strike rate here alone and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Mass Appeal deserves some consideration too.

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#2 Ebo Special – Parx R1 (17:55)
#4 Fine One Won – Parx R4 (19:16)
#2 E J’s Revenge – Parx R6 (20:10)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Parx (US) 2nd Mar (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 March, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
I Know I Can Dance
Ebo Special
Yourindenial
Reiterate
Ragazza Carina
Luscious Lola
Mustnt Grumble
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 2nd Mar (R4 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 March, 7.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tiz A Sharpie
Quiet Please
Valerie First
Fine One Won
Padrinoneverquits
Supergirl Power
River Sonata
Congaree Rose
Passport Required
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 2nd Mar (R6 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 March, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thomas Knight
E Js Revenge
Mass Appeal
Fifty
Castle Casanova
Blinding
Here Wego
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles