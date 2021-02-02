Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 February

#8 Mucho Marvin - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Mucho Marvin improved on recent efforts to finish a good second at this track last time and must have strong claims of going one better today. Picacho Peak was clearly amiss last time but will be a threat of bouncing back, while Cryptozonic is another that can't be entirely dismissed.

#4 Despina - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

A combination of the muddy track and returning from a layoff saw Despina perform well below expectations last time and she ought to fare much better this time around. Zao's Dreams comes here at the top of her game and rates the clearly the biggest threat. Realmente Calmada is another that's in form and should be thereabouts.

#5 Shot On Windy Hill - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Shot On Windy Hill has performed with credit on both his last two outings, most recently when runner-up here last month. He should give it a good go once again. Broad Decision is dropping back in trip and should be the main danger, while Pray Ide Sing is another that comes into the reckoning.

