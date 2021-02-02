To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 February

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Delta Downs on Tuesday...

"...must have strong claims of going one better today..."

Timeform on Mucho Marvin

#8 Mucho Marvin - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Mucho Marvin improved on recent efforts to finish a good second at this track last time and must have strong claims of going one better today. Picacho Peak was clearly amiss last time but will be a threat of bouncing back, while Cryptozonic is another that can't be entirely dismissed.

#4 Despina - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

A combination of the muddy track and returning from a layoff saw Despina perform well below expectations last time and she ought to fare much better this time around. Zao's Dreams comes here at the top of her game and rates the clearly the biggest threat. Realmente Calmada is another that's in form and should be thereabouts.

#5 Shot On Windy Hill - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Shot On Windy Hill has performed with credit on both his last two outings, most recently when runner-up here last month. He should give it a good go once again. Broad Decision is dropping back in trip and should be the main danger, while Pray Ide Sing is another that comes into the reckoning.

DeltaD (US) 2nd Feb (R5 5f Claim)

Tuesday 2 February, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kensleys Hippie
Ipidate
Combat Command
Chasin Gracie
Picacho Peak
Cryptozonic
Pat Me Down
Mucho Marvin
Victory Trip
DeltaD (US) 2nd Feb (R6 7f Claim)

Tuesday 2 February, 9.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Realmente Calmada
Zaos Dreams
Royal Alexandra
Despina
Temple Shadow
Costa Sugar
Grace Of David
Miss Katniss
DeltaD (US) 2nd Feb (R9 6f Claim)

Tuesday 2 February, 10.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
And Yet Another
Jrs Sauvage
Pray Ide Sing
Broad Decision
Shot On Windy Hill
Big Boss Man
Indicatif
Krisynsarasboy
Lil Bit Of Justice
Miss Jennys Halo
Royal Galaxy
Inlike Flen
