Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 November

RemP (US) 17th Nov (R6 1m Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 17 November, 8.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Starlight Twist
|Lucky Road
|Foreign Creation
|Tesuque
|Queen Of Carnival
|Oratory Glory
|Just For Casey
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Remington on Tuesday...
"...looks to have decent claims back in allowance company..."
Timeform on Cowboy Mischief
#7 Just for Casey - Remington R6 (20:20)
Just for Casey hasn't been with her current trainer for too long and she could well move forward after a below-par effort last time. Queen of Carnival is from a stable going great guns and ought to go close as well. Oratory Glory is likely to be on the premises too.
#3 Cowboy Mischief - Remington R7 (20:48)
Cowboy Mischief ran well to finish third in stakes company on his most recent start and looks to have decent claims back in allowance company. Fast Breakin Cash arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be in the mix too, while Stage Ready is another to take into account.
#9 Call Krystal - Remington R9 (21:44)
Call Krystal showed plenty of ability when runner-up over this C&D on debut last month and should be capable of going one better with that under her belt. High Cost of Livin is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Calescent isn't entirely out of it either.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#7 Just for Casey – Remington R6 (20:20)
#3 Cowboy Mischief – Remington R7 (20:48)
#9 Call Krystal – Remington R9 (21:44)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Tuesday 17 November, 8.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Starlight Twist
|Lucky Road
|Foreign Creation
|Tesuque
|Queen Of Carnival
|Oratory Glory
|Just For Casey
Tuesday 17 November, 8.48pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carleas Dream
|Timely Reply
|Cowboy Mischief
|Sports Fan
|Fine Mate
|Fast Breakin Cash
|Keesawah
|Sky Ride
|Stage Ready
Tuesday 17 November, 9.44pm
|Back
|Lay
|Conchita Seniorita
|Eldorado Dream
|High Cost Of Livin
|Hot Springs Bling
|Stern
|Calescent
|Light Frost
|Renegade Sunset
|Call Krystal
|Mine Redemption
|American Enigma