Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 November

American racing
Timeform bring you the best three bets from the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Remington on Tuesday...

"...looks to have decent claims back in allowance company..."

Timeform on Cowboy Mischief

#7 Just for Casey - Remington R6 (20:20)

Just for Casey hasn't been with her current trainer for too long and she could well move forward after a below-par effort last time. Queen of Carnival is from a stable going great guns and ought to go close as well. Oratory Glory is likely to be on the premises too.

#3 Cowboy Mischief - Remington R7 (20:48)

Cowboy Mischief ran well to finish third in stakes company on his most recent start and looks to have decent claims back in allowance company. Fast Breakin Cash arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be in the mix too, while Stage Ready is another to take into account.

#9 Call Krystal - Remington R9 (21:44)

Call Krystal showed plenty of ability when runner-up over this C&D on debut last month and should be capable of going one better with that under her belt. High Cost of Livin is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Calescent isn't entirely out of it either.

