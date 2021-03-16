To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"He’s worth another chance to bounce back..."

Timeform on Magic Michael

#1 Magic Michael - Parx R7 (19:37)

Magic Michael came into his last race in fine form but was clearly amiss that day and ended up beaten a long way. He's worth another chance to bounce back. Grit'n'grind appeals as best of the rest, while Mucho Macho Eddie merits a closer look as well.

#3 Manolete - Parx R8 (20:04)

Manolete was beaten just a head into the runner-up spot here last time and looks to have good claims of going one better in this similar contest. Town Jak arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well, while King's House can't be ruled out of things either.

#2 Admiral Abe - Parx R9 (20:31)

A wide-margin winner here last time, Admiral Abe is clearly in great heart and makes plenty of appeal in this follow-up bid. Arch Cat has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and is the next pick, while No Longer Silent also commands a closer look.

Recommended bets

#1 Magic Michael – Parx R7 (19:37)
#3 Manolete – Parx R8 (20:04)
#2 Admiral Abe – Parx R9 (20:31)

Parx (US) 16th Mar (R7 1m Allw)

Tuesday 16 March, 7.37pm

Magic Michael
Mucho Macho Eddie
The Robert
Paul The Waiter
Gritngrind
Okram
Luxury Suite
Parx (US) 16th Mar (R8 5f Allw)

Tuesday 16 March, 8.04pm

Smart Royal T
Nick The Cardshark
Tomater Gator
Manolete
Catch Fire
Town Jak
Kings House
Little Vinnie
Street Tail
Parx (US) 16th Mar (R9 7f Allw)

Tuesday 16 March, 8.31pm

Press My Bets
Thiscatcanjump
Admiral Abe
Gold Rush Dancer
Arch Cat
Midnightcharly
Informative
No Longer Silent
