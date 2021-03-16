Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 March

Parx (US) 16th Mar (R7 1m Allw)Show Hide
Tuesday 16 March, 7.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Magic Michael
|Mucho Macho Eddie
|The Robert
|Paul The Waiter
|Gritngrind
|Okram
|Luxury Suite
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"He’s worth another chance to bounce back..."
Timeform on Magic Michael
#1 Magic Michael - Parx R7 (19:37)
Magic Michael came into his last race in fine form but was clearly amiss that day and ended up beaten a long way. He's worth another chance to bounce back. Grit'n'grind appeals as best of the rest, while Mucho Macho Eddie merits a closer look as well.
Manolete was beaten just a head into the runner-up spot here last time and looks to have good claims of going one better in this similar contest. Town Jak arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well, while King's House can't be ruled out of things either.
#2 Admiral Abe - Parx R9 (20:31)
A wide-margin winner here last time, Admiral Abe is clearly in great heart and makes plenty of appeal in this follow-up bid. Arch Cat has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and is the next pick, while No Longer Silent also commands a closer look.
Tuesday 16 March, 7.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Magic Michael
|Mucho Macho Eddie
|The Robert
|Paul The Waiter
|Gritngrind
|Okram
|Luxury Suite
Tuesday 16 March, 8.04pm
|Back
|Lay
|Smart Royal T
|Nick The Cardshark
|Tomater Gator
|Manolete
|Catch Fire
|Town Jak
|Kings House
|Little Vinnie
|Street Tail
Tuesday 16 March, 8.31pm
|Back
|Lay
|Press My Bets
|Thiscatcanjump
|Admiral Abe
|Gold Rush Dancer
|Arch Cat
|Midnightcharly
|Informative
|No Longer Silent