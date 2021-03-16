Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 March

#1 Magic Michael - Parx R7 (19:37)

Magic Michael came into his last race in fine form but was clearly amiss that day and ended up beaten a long way. He's worth another chance to bounce back. Grit'n'grind appeals as best of the rest, while Mucho Macho Eddie merits a closer look as well.

#3 Manolete - Parx R8 (20:04)

Manolete was beaten just a head into the runner-up spot here last time and looks to have good claims of going one better in this similar contest. Town Jak arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well, while King's House can't be ruled out of things either.

#2 Admiral Abe - Parx R9 (20:31)

A wide-margin winner here last time, Admiral Abe is clearly in great heart and makes plenty of appeal in this follow-up bid. Arch Cat has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and is the next pick, while No Longer Silent also commands a closer look.

