Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 February

#8 Shalako - Parx R2 (17:52)

Shalako was a fair third last time after which he was claimed by high-percentage operator Jamie Ness. He has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and seems sure to be on the premises. Miami Tiger is a contender as well, while American Roma is another to take into account.

#7 Light Up Night - Parx R3 (18:19)

Light Up Night hasn't been seen for three months but returns in an easier race than last time and looks to have good prospects. Castilleja is still unexposed after just four starts and is likely to be bang there, our second pick. Three Potatoe Four has been in good heart of late and can't be ruled out of it either.

#9 Danzfied - Parx R9 (21:01)

A convincing winner over today's C&D last time, Danzafied arrives here in a very good vein of form and may have even more to offer having made just seven career starts. Strawberry Red has an excellent chance at the weights and is likely to be on the premises too, while Incite is another who is entitled to consideration.

