Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...looks to have good prospects..."

Timeform on Look Up Night

#8 Shalako - Parx R2 (17:52)

Shalako was a fair third last time after which he was claimed by high-percentage operator Jamie Ness. He has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and seems sure to be on the premises. Miami Tiger is a contender as well, while American Roma is another to take into account.

#7 Light Up Night - Parx R3 (18:19)

Light Up Night hasn't been seen for three months but returns in an easier race than last time and looks to have good prospects. Castilleja is still unexposed after just four starts and is likely to be bang there, our second pick. Three Potatoe Four has been in good heart of late and can't be ruled out of it either.

#9 Danzfied - Parx R9 (21:01)

A convincing winner over today's C&D last time, Danzafied arrives here in a very good vein of form and may have even more to offer having made just seven career starts. Strawberry Red has an excellent chance at the weights and is likely to be on the premises too, while Incite is another who is entitled to consideration.

Recommended bets

#8 Shalako – Parx R2 (17:52)
#7 Light Up Night – Parx R3 (18:19)
#9 Danzfied – Parx R9 (21:01)

Parx (US) 16th Feb (R2 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 16 February, 5.52pm

Starinthemaking
Printer
Kid Mac Cool
Sight Line
Miami Tiger
Borsa Vento
American Roma
Shalako
Eden Ridge
Parx (US) 16th Feb (R3 7f Claim)

Tuesday 16 February, 6.19pm

Mustnt Grumble
This Rounds Mine
Borderline Genius
Lucky Imagination
Three Potatoe Four
Castilleja
Misquillo
Light Up Night
Parx (US) 16th Feb (R9 7f Allw)

Tuesday 16 February, 9.01pm

G Daddy
Tomasco
Splitzville
Brees Bayou
Stonegate
Perfect Daydream
Strawberry Red
Incite
Gadago
Danzafied
Arrecife
