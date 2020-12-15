Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 December

#9 Dracarys Fire - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Dracarys Fire probably just needed his last run following a three-month and seems sure to be on the premises with that run under his belt. Waterwild makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder, while Common Law Cat commands a closer look as well.

#3 Katama Bay - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Katama Bay looks the clear pick at the weights in this low-level claimer and should give backers a good run for their money. Midnight Bayou is of more interest than last time now trip is more in favour and is the pick of the opposition. Buy In commands should also go well.

#5 Aqualityindividual - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Aqualityindividual was a good runner-up at Indiana Grand last time and is a very interesting runner following switch of trainer. Flashyboy Bobb may be the one for the forecast, while Cajun Cash is worth a closer look of those at bigger odds.

