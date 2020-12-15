To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Delta Downs on Tuesday...

"...looks the clear pick at the weights in this low-level claimer..."

Timeform on Katama Bay

#9 Dracarys Fire - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Dracarys Fire probably just needed his last run following a three-month and seems sure to be on the premises with that run under his belt. Waterwild makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder, while Common Law Cat commands a closer look as well.

#3 Katama Bay - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Katama Bay looks the clear pick at the weights in this low-level claimer and should give backers a good run for their money. Midnight Bayou is of more interest than last time now trip is more in favour and is the pick of the opposition. Buy In commands should also go well.

#5 Aqualityindividual - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Aqualityindividual was a good runner-up at Indiana Grand last time and is a very interesting runner following switch of trainer. Flashyboy Bobb may be the one for the forecast, while Cajun Cash is worth a closer look of those at bigger odds.

Recommended bets

#9 Dracarys Fire – Delta Downs R2 (19:22)
#3 Katama Bay – Delta Downs R5 (20:43)
#5 Aqualityindividual – Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 15th Dec (R2 7f Claim)

Tuesday 15 December, 7.22pm

Sir Smack
And Yet Another
Nine Shots
Common Law Cat
Goose
Crafty Ike
Prime Hook
U Complete Me
Dracarys Fire
Waterwild
DeltaD (US) 15th Dec (R5 7f Claim)

Tuesday 15 December, 8.43pm

Midnight Bayou
Shot On Windy Hill
Katama Bay
Big Headed Baby
Brutalize
Answer In The Wind
Lucky Pegasus
Carrier Pigeon
Ellas Actor
Buy In
DeltaD (US) 15th Dec (R8 1m Claim)

Tuesday 15 December, 10.07pm

General Tone
Flashyboy Bobb
When I Do
Mutineer
Aqualityindividual
Second Guess
Cajun Cash
Front Page
Such
Super Factor
Canyon Fire
Big Cane
