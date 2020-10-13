To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

French Open Tennis Tips

Premier League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 13 October

US racing
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Finger Lakes on Tuesday...

"With an easier time of things likely in today's company, he makes plenty of appeal."

Timeform on Early Retirement

#6 Early Retirement - Finger Lakes R2 (18:37)

Early Retirement posted a career best when fifth in better company than this last time, despite going off too hard in front. With an easier time of things likely in today's company, he makes plenty of appeal. Poker Game is less up against it on this occasion and could chase the selection home.

#7 Shero - Finger Lakes R5 (19:58)

Shero was having her first race when winning a maiden claimer at Monmouth Park by 1¼ lengths last month and is one to take seriously facing winners for the first time. Gray Witch is another likely to go close too, while Cross Keys is also entitled to a closer look.

#2 Becky's Mission - Finger Lakes R7 (20:52)

Becky's Mission is taking a big drop in class having raced on turf at Saratoga last time and will also appreciate getting back on the dirt in this allowance contest. She should get a nice trip just off the pace. Lady Macho reappears quickly after running a career best and looks the one for the forecast.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Early Retirement - Finger Lakes R2 (18:37)
#7 Shero - Finger Lakes R5 (19:58)
#2 Becky's Mission - Finger Lakes R7 (20:52)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

FingL (US) 13th Oct (R2 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 October, 6.37pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Poker Game
Johnny Action
Construct
Macs Revolution
Simma Cum Laude
Early Retirement
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FingL (US) 13th Oct (R5 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 October, 7.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
I Am Sam Samurai
Gray Witch
Becca Takes Charge
Astarte Gold
Maybe A Rainbow
Cross Keys
Shero
If I Knew
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FingL (US) 13th Oct (R7 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 October, 8.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tropical Storm Em
Beckys Mission
Anselmi
Lady Macho
Tripp Road
Dancing Slippers
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles