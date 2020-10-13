Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 13 October

#6 Early Retirement - Finger Lakes R2 (18:37)

Early Retirement posted a career best when fifth in better company than this last time, despite going off too hard in front. With an easier time of things likely in today's company, he makes plenty of appeal. Poker Game is less up against it on this occasion and could chase the selection home.

#7 Shero - Finger Lakes R5 (19:58)

Shero was having her first race when winning a maiden claimer at Monmouth Park by 1¼ lengths last month and is one to take seriously facing winners for the first time. Gray Witch is another likely to go close too, while Cross Keys is also entitled to a closer look.

#2 Becky's Mission - Finger Lakes R7 (20:52)

Becky's Mission is taking a big drop in class having raced on turf at Saratoga last time and will also appreciate getting back on the dirt in this allowance contest. She should get a nice trip just off the pace. Lady Macho reappears quickly after running a career best and looks the one for the forecast.