Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 13 July

#4 Baby Ice - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)

Baby Ice bounced back to form when second on her first start for this barn here last time and is taken to build on that and go one better. Thatta Boy Girl has paid her way at this venue before and appeals most of the rest, while Cotton Candy Cutie make up the shortlist.

#6 Too Much Johnnie - Parx R2 (18:23 BST)

Too Much Johnnie has been runner-up on his last four starts and can snap that streak with a win in this low-level claimer. Joint And Several is interesting following switch of stables and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Capitan Fofo also requires consideration.

#5 True Boldness - Parx R6 (20:15 BST)

True Boldness has been in good form of late and a bullet workout in the last seven days suggests he retains his sharpness. Seat of Honor has a good chance at the weights and is likely to be on the premises too, while Diamond Setter is another that requires respect.

