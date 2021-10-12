To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...below form as the odds-on favourite last time but that clearly wasn’t his running..."

Timeform on Thundershook

Sweet Willemina (Parx R2, 18:23 BST) is on a five-race unbeaten run and looks sure to take all the beating once again in search of the six-timer. Blue Shine also has a good chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix too, while Like A Pro commands a second look as well.

Hollywood Jet (Parx R3, 18:51 BST) made all for a second win of the campaign last time and must have a good chance on these terms of pulling off similar tactics once more. Irish Riviera beat the remainder hands down when second last time and can come out best of the opposition, while Alfatei is also considered.

Thundershook (Parx R5, 19:47 BST) was below form as the odds-on favourite last time but that clearly wasn't his running and he looks worth another chance at what should be a better price. Souper Fly Over is in decent nick at present and can chase the selection home, while Icy Dude also requires respect.

Philadelphia (US) 12th Oct (R5 1m Claim)

Tuesday 12 October, 7.47pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Auld Lange Syne
Thundershook
Colonel Juan
Koan
Star Sign
Souper Fly Over
Pubilius Syrus
Icy Dude
