Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 October

Sweet Willemina (Parx R2, 18:23 BST) is on a five-race unbeaten run and looks sure to take all the beating once again in search of the six-timer. Blue Shine also has a good chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix too, while Like A Pro commands a second look as well.

Hollywood Jet (Parx R3, 18:51 BST) made all for a second win of the campaign last time and must have a good chance on these terms of pulling off similar tactics once more. Irish Riviera beat the remainder hands down when second last time and can come out best of the opposition, while Alfatei is also considered.

Thundershook (Parx R5, 19:47 BST) was below form as the odds-on favourite last time but that clearly wasn't his running and he looks worth another chance at what should be a better price. Souper Fly Over is in decent nick at present and can chase the selection home, while Icy Dude also requires respect.

