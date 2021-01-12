Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 January

#4 Three Phase - Philadelphia R2 (17:52)

Three Phase's most recent start was a write-off given he stumbled and unseated his jockey, and he is better judged on a good runner-up finish over today's C&D on his penultimate outing. Flat Bill comes here in a very good vein of form and is our next pick, while Sight Line merits respect as well.

#7 Prime Lime - Philadelphia R6 (19:40)

Prime Lime was a bit below par last time but makes plenty of appeal on previous form and should make a bold showing. Lady Magica represents a barn with a good record in similar races to this and appeals most of the rest. Street Appeal also commands consideration.

#10 Hero for Hire - Philadelphia R10 (21:31)

Hero for Hire has been knocking on the door of late and should give it a good go in this low-level claiming contest. Princess Areni lines up on the back of an unbeaten run and looks the main threat, while Bow Town Cat also demands scrutiny.

