Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Philadelphia on Tuesday...

"...he is better judged on a good runner-up finish over today’s C&D..."

Timeform on Three Phase

#4 Three Phase - Philadelphia R2 (17:52)

Three Phase's most recent start was a write-off given he stumbled and unseated his jockey, and he is better judged on a good runner-up finish over today's C&D on his penultimate outing. Flat Bill comes here in a very good vein of form and is our next pick, while Sight Line merits respect as well.

#7 Prime Lime - Philadelphia R6 (19:40)

Prime Lime was a bit below par last time but makes plenty of appeal on previous form and should make a bold showing. Lady Magica represents a barn with a good record in similar races to this and appeals most of the rest. Street Appeal also commands consideration.

#10 Hero for Hire - Philadelphia R10 (21:31)

Hero for Hire has been knocking on the door of late and should give it a good go in this low-level claiming contest. Princess Areni lines up on the back of an unbeaten run and looks the main threat, while Bow Town Cat also demands scrutiny.

Recommended bets

#4 Three Phase – Philadelphia R2 (17:52)
#7 Prime Lime – Philadelphia R6 (19:40)
#10 Hero for Hire – Philadelphia R10 (21:31)

