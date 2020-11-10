Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 November

#5 Bravo Regina - Parx R1 (17:25)

Bravo Regina has shown enough in four starts to date to suggest she's up to winning a small maiden and this looks a good opportunity. Peyton Elizabeth is from a yard that does very well with their runners in this type of race and looks second best, while Ask Around can claim third.

#6 Go Metro Girl - Parx R4 (18:46)

Go Metro Girl has only one win to her name but usually competes in much better races than this and must have a good chance dropping in grade. Groove hasn't been with her current barn too long and is the next pick, while Don'ttouchmystuff isn't entirely out of it either.

#2 Our Philly Special - Parx R8 (20:34)

Our Philly Special has been thereabouts in recent starts and looks to have decent prospects of notching a third career success in this starter allowance contest. Distilled Spirit is of interest on stable debut and should give a good account too. Bodeflex is another worth looking at.