Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in America on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...looks to have decent prospects of notching a third career success..."

Timeform on Our Philly Special

#5 Bravo Regina - Parx R1 (17:25)

Bravo Regina has shown enough in four starts to date to suggest she's up to winning a small maiden and this looks a good opportunity. Peyton Elizabeth is from a yard that does very well with their runners in this type of race and looks second best, while Ask Around can claim third.

#6 Go Metro Girl - Parx R4 (18:46)

Go Metro Girl has only one win to her name but usually competes in much better races than this and must have a good chance dropping in grade. Groove hasn't been with her current barn too long and is the next pick, while Don'ttouchmystuff isn't entirely out of it either.

#2 Our Philly Special - Parx R8 (20:34)

Our Philly Special has been thereabouts in recent starts and looks to have decent prospects of notching a third career success in this starter allowance contest. Distilled Spirit is of interest on stable debut and should give a good account too. Bodeflex is another worth looking at.

Parx (US) 10th Nov (R1 1m Mdn)



Tuesday 10 November, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Infatuating
Celestial Pride
Ask Around
Kubie Snacks
Bravo Regina
Peyton Elizabeth







Parx (US) 10th Nov (R4 1m Claim)



Tuesday 10 November, 6.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Our Claire Bear
Megalomania
Stay Salty
Better Begin
African Song
Go Metro Girl
Tweety Kitten
Tiz A Sharpie
Donttouchmystuff
Groove







Parx (US) 10th Nov (R8 6f Allw)



Tuesday 10 November, 8.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Im Busy
Our Philly Special
Babbo Babbo Babbo
Distilled Spirit
Impactful
Lucky Hero
Bodeflex
Bourbon Street
Jwstrickymischief
Son Of Darkness
Kid Slipper






