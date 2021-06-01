To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 June

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...will be hard to beat on these terms..."

Timeform on Our Sweet Girl

#5 Our Sweet Girl - Parx R1 (17:55)

A convincing winner of a similar contest to this on her most recent start, Our Sweet Girl will be hard to beat on these terms and has strong claims of following up. Lula's Roadrunner can fill the runner-up spot, while I Know I Can Dance makes up the trio to concentrate on.

#7 Fifty - Parx R2 (18:22)

Fifty found his good run of form coming to a halt last time when unable to dominate but may bounce back with the prospect of an easy lead this time around. King Koa is another that seems sure to go well, while Manahawkin can't be ruled out of things either.

#3 Flight To Shanghai - Parx R8 (21:04)

Flight To Shanghai bounced back to form with a good runner-up finish at Gulfstream last time and will be hard to beat if able to repeat that effort. Wonderwall is shipping in for Laurel and could well be the pick of the opposition, while Peyton Elizabeth also commands respect.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#5 Our Sweet Girl – Parx R1 (17:55)
#7 Fifty – Parx R2 (18:22)
#3 Flight To Shanghai – Parx R8 (21:04)

Philadelphia (US) 1st Jun (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lulas Roadrunner
Empress Irene
Crafty Lass
Artemis Rising
Our Sweet Girl
I Know I Can Dance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Philadelphia (US) 1st Jun (R2 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Charlie The Greek
Jones Taxi
Five More Minutes
Kristis Copilot
King Koa
Manahawkin
Fifty
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Philadelphia (US) 1st Jun (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 9.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Red Pepper Grill
Kind Humor
Flight To Shanghai
Clout Chaser
Catti La Belle
Hybrid Eclipse
Wonderwall
Peyton Elizabeth
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips