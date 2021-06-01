Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 June

#5 Our Sweet Girl - Parx R1 (17:55)

A convincing winner of a similar contest to this on her most recent start, Our Sweet Girl will be hard to beat on these terms and has strong claims of following up. Lula's Roadrunner can fill the runner-up spot, while I Know I Can Dance makes up the trio to concentrate on.

#7 Fifty - Parx R2 (18:22)

Fifty found his good run of form coming to a halt last time when unable to dominate but may bounce back with the prospect of an easy lead this time around. King Koa is another that seems sure to go well, while Manahawkin can't be ruled out of things either.

#3 Flight To Shanghai - Parx R8 (21:04)

Flight To Shanghai bounced back to form with a good runner-up finish at Gulfstream last time and will be hard to beat if able to repeat that effort. Wonderwall is shipping in for Laurel and could well be the pick of the opposition, while Peyton Elizabeth also commands respect.

