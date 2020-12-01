To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 December

US Racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the best bets at Delta Downs on Tuesday...

"...will take plenty of stopping..."

Timeform on Royal Alexandra

#5 Royal Alexandra - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Royal Alexandra hasn't been seen for 90 days but will take plenty of stopping if returning in anything like her best form. Second pick Miss Katniss is another returning from a layoff, while Skeeter is also worth looking at.

#6 Ameerah B - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Ameerah B failed to complete the hat-trick last time but was pushed hard through fast fractions and is worth another chance. Misty Day was a winner when last seen and will be a big threat if ready to roll after a break, while Miss Pat's Girl makes up the three.

#1 Taylor's Tourist - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Taylor's Tourist has been highly tried in three starts since breaking her maiden and must have a good chance facing today's company. Xtrema is in decent nick at present and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Color of Dawn isn't entirely out of it either.

DeltaD (US) 1st Dec (R2 1m Claim)

Tuesday 1 December, 7.22pm

Market rules

Bernadettes Vision
Grace Of David
Shes Too Cool
Skeeter
Royal Alexandra
Costa Sugar
Miss Katniss
DeltaD (US) 1st Dec (R6 5f Allw Claim)

Tuesday 1 December, 9.11pm

Market rules

Miss Pats Girl
Misty Day
Silver Squall
Southern Dudette
Tensas Thought
Ameerah B
DeltaD (US) 1st Dec (R8 7f Stks)

Tuesday 1 December, 10.07pm

Market rules

Taylors Tourist
Xtrema
Color Of Dawn
She Likes To Party
Littlestitious
Modified
Coach Jers Joy
