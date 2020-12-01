Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 December

#5 Royal Alexandra - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Royal Alexandra hasn't been seen for 90 days but will take plenty of stopping if returning in anything like her best form. Second pick Miss Katniss is another returning from a layoff, while Skeeter is also worth looking at.

#6 Ameerah B - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Ameerah B failed to complete the hat-trick last time but was pushed hard through fast fractions and is worth another chance. Misty Day was a winner when last seen and will be a big threat if ready to roll after a break, while Miss Pat's Girl makes up the three.

#1 Taylor's Tourist - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Taylor's Tourist has been highly tried in three starts since breaking her maiden and must have a good chance facing today's company. Xtrema is in decent nick at present and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Color of Dawn isn't entirely out of it either.

