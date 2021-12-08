Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 December

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 08th Dec (R5 5f Allw Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 8 December, 7.20pm
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
"Bramble Bay looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer on the turf and should make a bold show."
Smooth As Glass (Tampa Bay R3, 18:20 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and looks worth a wager in what isn't a deep claimer. Crystal Orb is facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Hello Rosie Say also demands a closer look.
All Good Times (Tampa Bay R4, 18:50 GMT) is difficult to overlook in view of her strike-rate at this track and looks to have decent claims of recording a thirteenth career success. Bahamian Moon is weighted to go well and can emerge second best, while Caught Up In You merits respect as well.
Bramble Bay (Tampa Bay R5, 19:20 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer on the turf and should make a bold show. Night Cap could well prove to be the pick of the opposition, while Dana's Beauty makes up the three.
