To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"Bramble Bay looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer on the turf and should make a bold show."

Smooth As Glass (Tampa Bay R3, 18:20 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and looks worth a wager in what isn't a deep claimer. Crystal Orb is facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Hello Rosie Say also demands a closer look.

All Good Times (Tampa Bay R4, 18:50 GMT) is difficult to overlook in view of her strike-rate at this track and looks to have decent claims of recording a thirteenth career success. Bahamian Moon is weighted to go well and can emerge second best, while Caught Up In You merits respect as well.

Bramble Bay (Tampa Bay R5, 19:20 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer on the turf and should make a bold show. Night Cap could well prove to be the pick of the opposition, while Dana's Beauty makes up the three.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 08th Dec (R5 5f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 8 December, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Danas Beauty
Night Cap
Splash Cash
Bramble Bay
Silver Tunes
Moanas Power
Above Par
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips