Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 December

Smooth As Glass (Tampa Bay R3, 18:20 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and looks worth a wager in what isn't a deep claimer. Crystal Orb is facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Hello Rosie Say also demands a closer look.

All Good Times (Tampa Bay R4, 18:50 GMT) is difficult to overlook in view of her strike-rate at this track and looks to have decent claims of recording a thirteenth career success. Bahamian Moon is weighted to go well and can emerge second best, while Caught Up In You merits respect as well.

Bramble Bay (Tampa Bay R5, 19:20 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer on the turf and should make a bold show. Night Cap could well prove to be the pick of the opposition, while Dana's Beauty makes up the three.