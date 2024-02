Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#8 My Noble Knight - Tampa Bay Downs, R7 (20:30)

MY NOBLE KNIGHT posted a good time last time out and has already done enough to land a race of this calibre. That Magic Moment is weighted to go well and is our next pick, while Dr Schuster also commands consideration on the back of a good effort last time.

#3 Valiant Force - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:40)

VALIANT FORCE has the form in the book and should take all the beating on first start for his new barn. Esperon comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the rest. Hibernacle can make the three switching to the dirt for her second start.

#5 Counterspy - Parx Racing, R9 (20:41)

COUNTERSPY represents a barn with strong stats and makes most appeal on second start back from an absence. First Money has few miles on the clock and is likely to go close too, while Yuletide Gallop has shown enough to be on the premises.