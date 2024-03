Three best bets in the US from Timeform

REASSESS was beaten a head second time out last month and looks sure to be hard to beat in this spot. Starship Luxury represents a successful barn and appeals most of the rest on debut. My Sweetheart Dani could outrun her long odd and make the three.

LOOKIN AT ROSES has to be of serious interest given strike-rate at this venue and should make a bold show. Roan Mountain has pieces of interesting form and is our next pick, while Brilliant Chase represents a barn in good form and can complete the places.

COMEDY ACT is from a barn going well at present and makes most appeal in this allowance. So Fully Sue enters calculations on strike-rate here alone and appeals as best of the remainder, while Texas Tangie is up in class attempting the four-timer.