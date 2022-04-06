Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 6 April

#5 Hello Rosie Say - Tampa Bay Downs, R1 (17:35)

HELLO ROSIE SAY goes well round here and has an excellent chance at the weights. Her barn can do little wrong at present and she can continue its rich vein of form. U Know I B Lion comes in after a good second against several of these rivals last time and can fill the same place again.

#2 Mystic Link - Tampa Bay Downs, R5 (19:29)

MYSTIC LINK will be hard to beat on these terms and looks to have a leading chance. He was given quite an aggressive ride to maintain the pace last time and subsequently faded, but is taking a marked step down in grade in this. Roaring River was beaten a head in a similar event just over two weeks ago and looks the likeliest to finish second.

#3 She's A Gunfighter - Penn National, R4 (00:22)

SHE'S A GUNFIGHTER has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to get on board with. Placed in her last three outings, she can finally get off the mark in a weak-looking race. Asgata finished just ahead of the selection last month but was put in her place next time out, she can again take minor honours.