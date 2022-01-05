Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 January

#2 Roaring River - Tampa Bay R1 (17:20)

Roaring River was beaten by only he narrowest of margins last time and has strong claims of going one better in this similar contest. Savvy Layla looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Broadway Pete can claim a minor share.

#6 Crystal Orb - Tampa Bay R3 (18:19)

Crystal Orb returned to form with a good second at this track last time looks worth siding with now she's back on the up. First Gold took a step back in the right direction latest and should give a good account too, while Audrey is another not dismissed lightly.

#1 Strong Gem - Tampa Bay R5 (19:18)

Strong Gem looks to have less to prove than most in this turf claimer and should be thereabouts in his quest for a fourth career win. Cefalo merits a closer look as well, while Sensible Myth is also considered.