To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...was beaten by only he narrowest of margins last time and has strong claims of going one better in this similar contest..."

Timeform on Roaring River

#2 Roaring River - Tampa Bay R1 (17:20)

Roaring River was beaten by only he narrowest of margins last time and has strong claims of going one better in this similar contest. Savvy Layla looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Broadway Pete can claim a minor share.

#6 Crystal Orb - Tampa Bay R3 (18:19)

Crystal Orb returned to form with a good second at this track last time looks worth siding with now she's back on the up. First Gold took a step back in the right direction latest and should give a good account too, while Audrey is another not dismissed lightly.

#1 Strong Gem - Tampa Bay R5 (19:18)

Strong Gem looks to have less to prove than most in this turf claimer and should be thereabouts in his quest for a fourth career win. Cefalo merits a closer look as well, while Sensible Myth is also considered.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 05th Jan (R5 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 5 January, 7.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Strong Gem
Working Overtime
Cefalo
Clem Gem
Josefa
Sensible Myth
Glovanna
Luna Queen
Deputy Dora
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips