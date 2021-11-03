Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 November

#2 Holiday Raid - Parx R2 (16:52)

Holiday Raid found her run of good form coming to an end last time, but she suffered some interference there and is worth another to chance to bounce back. Spun Run is our second choice, while American Money also requires scrutiny.

#8 Tate - Parx R6 (18:40)

Tate is a big player on stable debut and should make a bold show in what is an interesting starter allowance contest. Instafamous is ridden by one of the best in the business and is our second choice, while American Unity merits respect as well.

#3 Flashing Diamond - Parx R7 (19:07)

Flashing Diamond looks the clear pick at the weights and has decent prospects of recording a fifteenth career success. Li'lbito'charm comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises too, while Le Petite Papillon also enters the equation.

