Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 March

#4 County Court - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

County Court has been running in stronger races than this at Gulfstream and is of major interest shipping into Tampa and starting out for a new stable. Aycapote comes here in a very good vein of form and looks second best, while Doctor D J is also considered.

#7 Atlantic Princess - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Atlantic Princess has an excellent strike rate at this track and has a strong chance of recording a seventh career win. Cefalo has a good chance at the weights and is likely to be on the premises, while Bion Magic also requires consideration.

#1 Hard Ten - Tampa Bay R6 (19:48)

Hard Ten has been running with credit in better races than this of late and has an excellent chance at the weights in this 7f claimer. Bastien Le Brown is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and can emerge second best, while Frankie Z also requires a second look.