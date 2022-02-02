Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 February

#2 Fortunate Friends - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Fortunate Friends was out of his depth in stakes company last time but has an excellent chance at the weights as he drops into a low-level claimer. Rattlesnake Ridge is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the rest, while Arazi Like Move makes up the three.

#7 Doctor D J - Tampa Bay R6 (19:48)

Doctor D J was just touched off by a nose on his most recent start and has to be considered on his first start for new connections. Aycapote should also give a good account, while Piccadilly Beau deserves respect as well.

#7 Bastien Le Brown - Tampa Bay R8 (20:48)

Bastien Le Brown was below form last time but is less up against it on this occasion and seems sure to be on the premises. Give Me Two Steps is likely to go close too, while Golden Tone is also likely to be thereabouts.