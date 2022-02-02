To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 February

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...was out of his depth in stakes company last time but has an excellent chance at the weights as he drops into a low-level claimer..."

#2 Fortunate Friends - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Fortunate Friends was out of his depth in stakes company last time but has an excellent chance at the weights as he drops into a low-level claimer. Rattlesnake Ridge is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the rest, while Arazi Like Move makes up the three.

#7 Doctor D J - Tampa Bay R6 (19:48)

Doctor D J was just touched off by a nose on his most recent start and has to be considered on his first start for new connections. Aycapote should also give a good account, while Piccadilly Beau deserves respect as well.

#7 Bastien Le Brown - Tampa Bay R8 (20:48)

Bastien Le Brown was below form last time but is less up against it on this occasion and seems sure to be on the premises. Give Me Two Steps is likely to go close too, while Golden Tone is also likely to be thereabouts.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 02nd Feb (R8 7f Claim)

Wednesday 2 February, 8.48pm

The Beast Goes On
Golden Tone
Tithed
Legio
Give Me Two Steps
Into Paradise
Bastien Le Brown
Lil Bull
Holiday Dancer
