Three best bets in the US from Timeform

ONE OF ONE will be hard to beat on these terms and could be the one to beat getting class relief. Cymbal Court has a top jockey booked and should give a good account too dropping into claiming company. Only Kidding also makes the short-list at a bigger price.

BAYLIS STREET has been in good form of late and looks the one to go with in this spot. Devin On Earth rarely runs a bad race but may have to settle for the runner-up spot this time. Gilded Quest gets class relief and can see out the three.

KARMA BUS looks the one to be on getting class relief. He's had a busy time since making his debut last summer and this looks a good spot. De's Castle is in decent nick at present and appeals as best of the remainder. Remys Gunsmoke possibly needed the run last time and should go closer here.