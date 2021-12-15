Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 December

#4 The Big Bluff - Parx, R6 (19:25)

The Big Bluff must have a good chance on these terms and makes most appeal. He's been consistent in this type of race and can quickly regain the winning thread. Davidic Line comes here on the back of an allowance success and is likely to be in the mix as well. Alfatei can't be ruled out of things either.

#1 Late In The Game - Charles Town, R2 (00:30)

Late In The Game makes plenty of appeal in this and would be folly to ignore. A staying-on second in a minor stakes race last time, he can finally get off the mark stepping back into a maiden. Spectaculo finished back in the pack in that race and is taken to complete the forecast.

#3 Golden Candy - Penn National, R5 (00:49)

Golden Candy looks the clear pick at the weights in this company and will be hard to beat. His efforts earlier in the season in minor stakes races stand out head and shoulders above what the others have achieved. Don't Losemymoney has a rider in the plate who shines round here and is the pick of the remainder.